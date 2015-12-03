 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan Deputy Foreign Minister explains main reasons for WTO accession delay

    Mahmud Mammadguliyev: Azerbaijan is not yet ready to negotiate with the WTO

    Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Process of Azerbaijan's accession to WTO delayed because we have not provided them with necessary documents".

    Report informs Mahmud Mammadguliyev Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister told that journalists.

    The deputy minister noted that the WTO has its own rules: "They put questions in front of us, give suggestions, but we still have not answered them."

    Azerbaijan is not yet ready to negotiate with the WTO. "Our goal is to diversify the economy then intensify the negotiations."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi