Deputy FM: Talks over legal status of Caspian Sea will be held in January

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Talks over status of Caspian Sea continue. Ashgabat is expected to host next meeting.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told reporters in Baku.

He stated that the meeting is scheduled to early January of 2017: “Organization of and preparations for next summit of Caspian states will be discussed at the meeting. There is such a plan that the working group initiates the meeting of ministers. It is difficult to say something on schedule of the next summit”.

Kh. Khalafov also commented on disagreement between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan: “Negotiations are going on. We talk from time to time. Some disputes still remain”.