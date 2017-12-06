Deputy FM: Draft Convention on Caspian Sea legal status has historical, legal and economic importance

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ “The draft of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea has a historical, legal and economic importance.”

Report informs, Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister Khalaf Khalafov told reporters, commenting on results of the 7th Ministerial meeting of Caspian Sea littoral states in Moscow, December 5.

He said that according to the draft of the document the depth of the Caspian Sea is divided in such a way that the mining rights could fully correspond to the interests of these countries. The document also reflects the rights of use and jurisdiction of bottom part and surface part of the sea, principles of navigation, rights to access, transit rules, rights to lay cables, pipes and etc.

“This document does not give advantages to any of the countries and reflects the equal attitude to all countries. It will ensure expanding of cooperation between the Caspian Sea countries and serve the prosperity of these countries people,” said Khalafov.