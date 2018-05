© Report

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan and EU may sign common aviation area agreement in early 2018".

Report informs, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev told reporters.

According to him, some issues related to the draft agreement are currently being discussed.

"Probably, these issues should be solved in January or February", he said.

He said that EU representatives will visit Baku in this regard.