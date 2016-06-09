Deputy Chairman of Union of Journalists of Lithuania expresses his apology to Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement "On removal of the name of Audrys Antanaitis, citizen of the Republic of Lithuania from the “List of Foreign citizens illegally visited to occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

Report informs, text of the statement says:

"A citizen of the Republic of Lithuania, deputy chairman of the Union of Journalists of Lithuania, editor-in-chief of “Alkas” internet portal Audrys Antanaitis addressed a letter to the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Lithuania asking for removal of his name from the “List of Foreign citizens illegally visited to occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

In his letter confessing that he paid an illegal and intentional visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia along with cameraman Arunas Sartanavichyuson May 07-10 without notifying the Azerbaijani side in advance, Audrys Antanaitis expressed his apology to the Government and People of Azerbaijan for his unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan."

"Expressing regrets for their one-sided reportages on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Audrys Antanaitis indicated his intention to visit Azerbaijan in order to deliver to the Lithuanian society more accurate and objective information about Azerbaijan, as well as the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

The appeal by Audrys Antanaitis was considered and the removal of his name from the list was decided", the statement reads.