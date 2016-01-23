Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE changed

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ A new Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE (Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe) was appointed.

Report was told by the member of the Azerbaijani delegation, chairman of the Great Creation Party (Boyuk Gurulush Party) Fazil Mustafa Saturday.

He stated that, Sevinj Fataliya, deputy chairman of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE dismissed from her position. Vusal Huseynov, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament representing ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) was appointed to this post.

Fazil Mustafa added that, members of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE will travel Strasbourg to attend the PACE winter session on January 24.

Notably, composition of Azerbaijani delegation to organization has been changed and 3 new MPs included into the delegation.

Azerbaijani delegation to PACE includes Samad Seyidov,Ganira Pashayeva, Fazil Mustafa, Sabir Hajiyev, Sahiba Gafarova, Sevinj Fataliyeva, Elkhan Suleymanov, Rafael Huseynov, Rovshan Rzayev, Muslum Mammadov, Elshan Musayev, Vusal Huseynov.

MP Samad Seyidov will not travel Strasbourg because of his health problems

The session will provide an exchange of views on the crisis of migrants in Europe, the foreign fighters in Syria and Iraq, the situation in Kosovo, the fight against international terrorism and the preservation of European standards and values, the protection of human rights in the member states of the Council of Europe and other topics.