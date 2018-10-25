 Top
    Deputy Chairman of State Duma: Baku International Humanitarian Forum is 'a powerful global platform'

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku International Humanitarian Forum is a powerful global platform discussing problems that concern many countries, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Sergei Neverov told Report.

    According to him, the value of the forum is growing from year to year.

    "We are discussing a variety of issues here; these are issues of a humanitarian nature, human nature, education, etc. These are all issues that no country can solve on their own. And it is very good that there is such a platform in Azerbaijan”, Neverov said. "It is important to discuss problems. A dialogue based on trust leads to a solution."

