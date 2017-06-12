Deputy Azerbaijani FM: Talks with EU are tough

© Report

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and the EU should strive to reach a common goal in the framework of negotiations, despite different stands.

Report informs, Deputy Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev told reporters commenting on the issue of talks between Baku and Brussels on the agreement on strategic cooperation.

"Next talks between Azerbaijan and the EU will take place on June 13-14. Two blocks of issues are expected to be discussed. The first is political security issues, the second trade issues and investments", the diplomat said.

According to him, Azerbaijan will further appoint a videoconferencing by late June regarding any block of issues and will again discuss in general in the first half of July.

The deputy minister noted that talks are underway: "They are tough in themselves. Each state has its stand, therefore, it is necessary to strive to reach the same goal", Mammadguliyev added.

"Agreement reached on some items, while on some still not. Talks have recently begun, so we must have patience. We will strive for the talks to be meaningful", he added.

He expressed doubt that the sides will have time to agree before the EU summit in Brussels in November, as the talks began recently.

"I think that this agreement is very important. Each of its items is valuable both for Azerbaijan and for Europe. I do not think we will have a chance until November. The question is not about the time, but on quality agreement and strategic cooperation of the sides", Deputy Minister said.