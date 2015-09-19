Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense: Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of US

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of US, and we are proud of security cooperation with that country for more than 20 years."

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Evelyn Farkas told journalists on a visit to Baku, Report informs.

She recalled that, Azerbaijan was one of the first countries that supported US after September 11 attacks: "We are grateful and will never forget that".

E.Farkas also noted Azerbaijan's contribution to peacekeeping mission of ISAF in Afghanistan and the role of Azerbaijan in the transport logistics of cargo to Afghanistan.

Deputy Minister of Defense stated that Azerbaijan and US cooperate in prevention of extremist organizations.

"We are working closely in the area of preventing extremism in Caucasus region.We are working with Georgia and Azerbaijan ", - said E.Farkas, adding that US intends to continue this cooperation.

She noted that during his visit to Baku, she held a "series of friendly and fruitful meetings" in the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan.