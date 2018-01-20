 Top
    Demarcation of boundaries between Azerbaijan and Russia to be held in February

    Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Installation of boundary markers between Azerbaijan and Russia  will be held in February.

    Report informs, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov told journalists.

    According to him, next demarcation process between Azerbaijan and Russia will be held in Baku after February 20.

    Then ceremony of border marks installation will be held in Gusar.

    Deputy Minister noted that, the next round of delimitation talks with Georgia is scheduled for the first quarter of this year.

    "We will hold an extensive discussion in the expert opinion and commission”, - Khalaf Khalafov said.

