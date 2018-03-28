Delegation of Political and Security Committee of European Union to visit Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan and EU are discussing planned visit of the delegation of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union."

Report was told by Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas.

The ambassador noted that this will be the second such visit and at present its date is being agreed upon by the parties.

During the visit, the delegation will discuss the development of cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan in the spheres of politics and security in Baku.