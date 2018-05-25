Delegation of permanent representatives of OSCE to visit countries of South Caucasus

Baku. 25 May . REPORT.AZ / A delegation of OSCE permanent representatives is expected to visit the South Caucasus region in the near future.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the OSCE, Galib Israfilov wrote in his Twitter page.

According to him, about 30 permanent representatives of a number of countries in OSCE will visit Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia. At the same time, G. Israfilov said that Armenia is against his participation in the delegation that will visit Yerevan.

During the visit, the delegation will get acquainted with the current situation in the countries of the region.