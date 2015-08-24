 Top
    ​Delegation of National Engineering and Scientific Commission of Pakistan is on a visit in Azerbaijan

    Baku will host a meeting with the leadership of ministrу of defense and ministry of the defense industry

    Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation of the National Engineering and Scientific Commission of Pakistan arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing diplomatic sources, the delegation is headed by the commission chairman Mr. Muhammad Irfan Burney.

    The visit of the delegation aims to conduct a meeting with the leadership of ministrу of defense and ministry of the defense industry of Azerbaijan.

    The meetings will discuss prospects of cooperation between the two countries.

