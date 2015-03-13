Days of Azerbaijani Culture and Caspian Media Forum to be held in Astrakhan

Baku.13 March.REPORT.AZ/ Minister of International and Foreign Economic Relations of the Astrakhan region, Russia Federation, Denis Afanasyev paid a working visit to Baku.

Report informs referring to the official portal of the Astrakhan region, D. Afanasyev met with Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin, where he presented the plans for the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan, the Astrakhan region in 2015.

The Minister also held talks with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on socio-political issues Ali Hasanov.The sides discussed prospects for further cooperation in economic and humanitarian spheres.

In particular, the parties talked about issues of preparation of the presentation of a special economic zone Lotus in Baku in May 2015, carrying out Marathon of Memory in Azerbaijani territory within the international socio-patriotic project Our Great Victory, dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, as well as the Days of Culture of Azerbaijan and Caspian Media Forum in the Astrakhan region in September 2015.

Following the meeting, A.M. Hasanov confirmed the readiness of the Azerbaijani side to participate in the activities and provide the necessary assistance in their organization.

In addition, negotiations were held with the leadership of the executive power of Narimanov district of Baku on cooperation in the implementation of new projects of Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the Astrakhan region.