Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov will visit Hungary.

Report was told by Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan Imre Laslocki, the visit will take place on May 23.

According to the ambassador, together with H.Asadov, a group of Azerbaijani businessmen will travel to the country, wehere the enterpreneurs will meet with Hungarian colleagues working in the field of agriculture.