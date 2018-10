Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Co-rapporteurs of the PACE Monitoring Committee on Azerbaijan will arrive in Baku in mid-June.

Report informs, the chairman of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, MP Samad Seyidov said.

Notably, S.Seyidov today participates at the session of PACE Monitoring Committee in Paris.

The co-rapporteurs on Azerbaijan are the Austrian MP Stefan Shennah and Romanian deputy Florin Cezar Preda.