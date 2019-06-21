Date of PACE co-rapporteurs' visit to Azerbaijan unveiled

The co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of the Republic of Azerbaijan Stefan Schennach and Roger Gale are to visit Baku on July 3-7, co-rapporteur Stefan Schennach told French bureau of Report.

According to him, the agenda of the visit will be very rich: "Meetings with a number of state and government officials, civil society representatives and human rights activists will be held as part of the visit."

Notably, PACE co-rapporteurs' visit to Azerbaijan earlier this year was postponed due to Brexit. British MP Roger Gale who has been elected the new PACE Co-rapporteur on PACE Monitoring Committee replaced Cezar Florin Preda in this position during the summer session. The visit to be held early next month will be his first trip to Azerbaijan as a co-rapporteur.