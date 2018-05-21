Date of French Foreign Minister's visit to Azerbaijan announced

Paris. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on May 27.

Western European Bureau of Report News Agency informs, he will participate in a series of events to be held in Baku on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Jean-Yves Le Drian will also meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials. The meetings will focus on the further development of relations between the two countries, settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Notably, French Foreign Minister will visit Tbilisi on May 26 and attend events to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the First Democratic Republic of Georgia.