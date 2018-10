Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Date of arrival of newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta revealed.

Report informs referring to the official Twitter page of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, R. Cekuta to arrive in Baku on February 12.

In December, the Senate approved the nomination of Robert Cekuta as US ambassador to Azerbaijan. He is succeeded by Richard Morningstar, who completed the powers last summer.