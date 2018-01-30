Daily Mail: The capital of Azerbaijan located on Silk Road modernizes fast

© ShutterStock

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ancient capital of Azerbaijan on the Silk Road is modernising fast.

Report informs, says an article published in the British Daily Mail about Azerbaijan.

The article notes that history of Baku there is aplenty: the Old Town is a medley of alleys contained within a medieval wall. “When oil first became big around 1900, Baku boomed, throwing out boulevards and erecting theatres as though it were Paris. Now it's boomed again - and how. Its model is Dubai”, the edition writes.

Waving over the city from a steeply climbing hill are the Flame Towers, three sleek high-rise blocks that undulate like the old-fashioned symbol for British Gas.

"This is the Land of Fire. Supposedly, it's where the Titan Prometheus was chained after having disgraced his status as an immortal by giving fire to humanity. At Yanar Dag, north of Baku, a hillside is permanently on fire due to the seepage of natural gas", it reads.

The Daily Mail also emphasizes that Azerbaijan is known for its carpet weaving and architecture, and the capital often hosts major international events.