​Daily Caller: The strength of NATO can be enhanced greatly with Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Daily Caller published an article about Azerbaijan's role for NATO and the U.S.

Report informs, the article notes that Azerbaijan joined United States forces in 2002 and remains today working with NATO coalition and American troops. It granted U.S. transit rights to Afghanistan since the very first day of the NATO’s Afghanistan operation.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev’s presence at the Warsaw Summit proves Azerbaijan’s importance.

The publication also touches upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It notes that it is the occupation of a fifth of Azerbaijan’s territory by Armenia. This despite four separate United Nations Security Council resolutions demanding Armenian withdrawal from Azerbaijan territory.

Finally, the article says that the United States, NATO and all European countries must support Azerbaijan in this renewed conflict because history dictates that support. The strength of NATO can be enhanced greatly with Azerbaijan.