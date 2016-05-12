Dagestan leader: We will continue to develop relations with Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ "We have developed relations with Azerbaijan and will continue to develop in future."

Report informs, Head of Dagestan Ramazan Abdulatipov said at a meeting with compatriots living in Azerbaijan, at the Russian Information and Cultural Center (RICC), Baku.

According to him, the separation of the borders between Azerbaijan and Dagestan impact on the lives of people and contacts between them that sometimes causes inconvenience to a number of relatives living on both sides of the border and want to visit each other.

He stressed the need to improve conditions for pedestrian crossing at the border. "We have still problems to be solved, but partly, these issues have already been resolved", R.Abdulatipov said.