Czech Ambassador: Diversification of energy supply may be subject of cooperation between GUAM countries of Visegrad Group

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'There is no country in Europe that could solve energy problem'.

Report informs, Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vitezslav Pivonka said at the round table "GUAM-Visegrad Group:Possibilities ofregional cooperation andlimitations"

"The countries of the Visegrad group has a border with GUAM countries, as well as with the Eastern Partnership countries. There is no country in Europe that could solve energy problem. Today the problem of diversification of energy supply is extremely important to us. It can be the subject of cooperation between GUAM and Visegrad Group", V.Pivonka said.

According to him, tourism is a promising area today for countries of Visegrad Group, which is also a priority for GUAM.