Cuban Embassy in Baku lowers flags to half mast

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Cuban Embassy in Azerbaijan has lowered the national flag due to the death of Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro.

Report was informed in the Cuban diplomatic mission in Baku.

The embassy also plans to open a book of condolences in connection with the death of F. Castro.

The Cuban government, political and party leader, leader of Cuba in 1959 - 2008 years Fidel Castro has died on November 26 at age of 90.

The Cuban authorities have announced a nine-day mourning to mark the death of the leader, which will end on December 4 with Fidel Castro's funeral in the cemetery of Saint Iphigenia, Santiago de Cuba.