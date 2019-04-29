Croatian Foreign Minister: Opening of embassy in Baku will be an important step in strengthening our cooperation

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/89e5f36997a40beb14d4867afcf11ecc/4fddadd9-2597-4c39-bb3d-f5746d9df07c_292.jpg

Azerbaijan is one of the major participants in the Eastern Partnership, Deputy Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Marija Pejčinović Burić said at a press conference in Baku.

"Croatia will continue supporting such regional projects. We believe that we will find common interests for the partnership. At the meetings in Baku, we noted the strategic cooperation between our countries. The opening of the Croatian embassy in Baku today will be an important stage in strengthening these relations,” the Foreign Minister said.

Marija Pejčinović Burić noted that Croatia supports the signing of a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU.

She also added that Azerbaijan and Croatia are interested in strengthening economic cooperation.