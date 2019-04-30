Croatian embassy inaugurated in Baku

© Report/Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/3f8a443938c1c6fd820bf419f1163ee7/dd45af6e-5976-4714-a617-ca9ef2f6acfb_292.jpg

The Embassy of Croatia has been inaugurated in Baku.

Report informs that the ceremony was attended by Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Marija Buric, Azerbaijan Minister of Taxes Mikail Jabbarov. They cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the embassy.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Vice Skračić and Ivan Jakovčić, Assistants Minister for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia.