Croatian Minister: We hail Azerbaijan’s strategic role in ensuring Europe’s energy security

Croatia hails Azerbaijan’s strategic role in ensuring Europe’s energy security, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia Marija Burić as she met with Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, Report informs citing AzerTag. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Marija Burić expressed her country’s keenness to participate in the Southern Gas Corridor project.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan and Croatia enjoy very good relations in all areas, adding that these relations continue to develop in political, economic and other fields.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov hailed the role of the two countries presidents’ reciprocal visits in elevating the bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Croatia to the level of strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the intergovernmental commission’s activity in developing Azerbaijan-Croatia relations, and pointed to the two countries’ successful cooperation within international organizations.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov noted that the inauguration of Croatia’s Embassy in Azerbaijan will be crucial to the development of the bilateral relations.

Praising great potential for expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov said that the Azerbaijan-Croatia business forum held as part of Marija Burić’s visit to the country will contribute to boosting ties in this area.

They also exchanged views on the expansion of cooperation in the field of information technologies, agriculture, pharmaceutical industry, sports, shipbuilding, as well as a number of other issues of mutual interest.