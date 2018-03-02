Council of Europe Secretary General offers condolences in regard with fire in Baku

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland expressed his condolences on the occasion of fire in the Republican Drug Addiction Treatment Center in Khatai district of Baku city.

Report informs, in his statement T. Jagland noted that "he is deeply saddened by the tragic news coming from Baku about victims as a result of the fire."

"I extend condolences on my behalf and on behalf of the Council of Europe to the families of victims, to the Azerbaijani authorities and to the people of Azerbaijan. In this tragic moment, the Council of Europe stands by the people of Azerbaijan", statement reads.