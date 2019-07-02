Hanne Juncher: Council of Europe is ready to support Azerbaijan's judicial system

"The aim of this project is to improve the judicial system in Azerbaijan and to increase efficiency. This project conducts its work on the basis of the results," Head of Department, Justice and Legal Co-operation at the Council of Europe, Hanne Juncher said.

Report informs that she spoke at a presentation of a new project entitled "Improving the efficiency and quality of the judiciary system in Azerbaijan", a Joint Program of the European Union and the Council of Europe.

According to her, the Council of Europe is ready to support this project and there are opportunities for this. Juncher noted that the European experts involved in this work have experience in the judicial system in Azerbaijan. She expressed a special gratitude to the Azerbaijani government: "The government supports the joint work on this issue."