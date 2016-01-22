Consulate General: We will take possible steps to return body of a child, died in Tabriz clinic

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Issue on death of 10-month-old Gorgud Dadashzadeh at 'Kudakan' children's clinic in Tabriz is under control of Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz.'

Report was told in the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz.

The Consulate is aware that child's corpse is not handed over to the Dadashzadeh's due to debt of 3200 manats.

'After resolution of all issues, the public will be informed. Consulate General takes all possible steps to solve the problem in the framework of law,' Consulate General says.