    Consular section of Russian Embassy to Azerbaijan stopped receiving visitors

    Reception temporarily suspended on November 21

    Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Consular section of the Embassy of the Russian Federation to Azerbaijan has temporarily stopped receiving visitors on November 21.

    Report informs citing the press service of the Russian Embassy, the suspension is due to repair works at the consular section facade.

    The section's activity will be resumed on December 5.

    The consular section will provide assistance only in extreme and exceptional cases until the opening. 

