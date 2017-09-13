 Top
    Consular section of Azerbaijani Embassy to Poland will not work for 13 days

    Consular section will be closed for technical reasons

    Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Consular section of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Poland will not work for 13 days.

    Report informs citing the diplomatic mission's press service, the section will not receive visa applications up to September 25.

    The exact reason for the temporary closure of the consular section was not disclosed. The diplomatic mission says that it is related to technical issues.

    According to information, receipt of visa applications will be resumed on September 26.

