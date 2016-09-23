IPA CIS observation mission to watch referendum in Azerbaijan named

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Mission of international observers formed from the Inter-parliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) to monitor the preparation and holding of nationwide voting on amendments to Azerbaijani Constitution.

Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Federation of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Ilyas Umakhanov appointed head of mission.

The Mission consists of 22 observers from among the parliamentarians and representatives of the higher legislative bodies of the six participating countries of the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly (Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia and Tajikistan), as well as staff of the Secretariat of the Council of the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly and Experts of the International Institute for Monitoring Democratic Development, Parliamentarism and Suffrage Protection of Citizens - participants of the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly (IPA CIS IIMDD).

Mission will arrive in Baku on September 24.

During the short-term monitoring of the referendum, a meeting is expected with the leadership of the Milli Majlis, Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan.

On election day, international observers from the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly will carry out monitoring of the referendum at polling stations in Baku and Sumgayit, as well as settlements of Absheron district.