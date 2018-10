Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Colombian Foreign Minister María Ángela Holguín has arrived in Azerbaijan today.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, business visit will last until June 19.

During the visit, minister María Ángela Holguín will meet with her Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov.

Also, minister plans to visit Azerbaijani regions.