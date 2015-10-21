CoE and EU to present projects for journalists, judiciary, administration and legal professionals in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Council of Europe and European Union will present to the media in Baku a series of new projects for Eastern Partnership countries, including Azerbaijan, Report informs citing Council of Europe office in Baku.

The four projects to be carried out in Azerbaijan under the Programmatic Cooperation Framework in 2015-2017 focus on improving media freedom and freedom of expression, strengthening capacities to fight and prevent corruption in the administration, increasing the role and capacity of the Academy of Justice, training Judges as well as a specific project to improve the efficiency and quality of judicial services in Azerbaijan.

The 4.7 million euro projects are funded by the EU and the Council of Europe, and are implemented by the Council of Europe. In addition to these country-specific projects, Azerbaijan also participates in 14 regional initiatives covering several countries.