Co-rapporteur: Our visit to Azerbaijan may be postponed due to financial crisis

© Report

Strasbourg. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The visit of the co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Monitoring Committee to Azerbaijan in February this year may not take place".

Cesar Florin Preda, co-rapporteur of the PACE Monitoring Committee for Azerbaijan, told Western European Bureau of Report News Agency.

According to him, probability of postponement of the visit to Baku is great. The co-rapporteur said that this is due to current financial crisis facing the Council of Europe.

The co-rapporteur noted that the reason for the financial crisis is not only Russia's refusal to pay membership fee and reduction of the amount of financial means paid by Turkey to the Council of Europe. He said that the Council of Europe cannot effectively formulate its financial issues for several years: "Therefore, new rules will be applied to reduce number of monitoring visits by members of the Monitoring Committee".

C.F. Preda added that despite the financial crisis, the next visit of PACE co-rapporteurs to Azerbaijan will take place till October, 2018.

Notably, PACE Monitoring Committee co-rapporteurs Cesar Florin Preda and Stefan Schennach are expected to visit Azerbaijan in February.