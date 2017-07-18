Co-rapporteur of PACE commission Samad Seyidov arrives in Serbia

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy of Milli Majlis, the Co-rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for monitoring of Serbia Samad Seyidov has arrived in Belgrade.

Report informs citing the PACE official website, together with other co-rapporteur, deputy from Finland Maria Guzenina S. Seyidov will make a fact-finding visit to Belgrade, Bujanovac and Preševo, from 18 to 21 July, to monitor the implementation of the Resolution 1858 (2012) on the honouring of obligations and commitments by Serbia.

Meetings are also scheduled with leaders and representatives of political parties (ruling coalition, opposition and minority parties), members of the Serbian delegation to PACE, the State Prosecutor, as well as with representatives of the diplomatic community, NGOs and the media.