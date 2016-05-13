CMO Chairman: 'Some forces want to cast a shadow over Azerbaijani-Iranian relations'

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Some forces want to cast a shadow on Azerbaijani-Iranian relations. We try prevent those forces'.

Report informs, Sheikh-ul-islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office said at the meeting with Chairman of Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organization Abuzar Ebrahimi Turkoman.

He said that relations between Azerbaijan and Iran develop at a high level: 'Recent visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Iran proved it once again. It is a sign of brotherhood and friendship'.

Abuzar Ebrahimi Turkoman has paid attention to the ancient history of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations. He noted that relations between the two countries are developing: 'However, some forces try to prevent relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, they will not be able to achieve it'.