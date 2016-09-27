CIS IA mission adopted an outcome document on monitoring results of referendum in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Mission of international observers from the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly held a meeting on the monitoring results of a national referendum on amendments and annexes to the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the press service of the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly, in the course of the meeting the participants exchanged experiences of monitoring the voting process at polling stations in Baku, Sumgayit cities and Absheron district.

Director of the IPA CIS IIMDD Dmitry Gladio presented a summary of results of surveillance, as well as monitoring information on the Constitutional referendum in foreign polling stations in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The meeting discussed and adopted the final document on the monitoring results.