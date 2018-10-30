CIS heads of government to meet in Astana on November 2

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ / The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will be held in Astana on November 2, Report informs citing the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The draft agenda of the meeting in an expanded format also included 13 issues related to cooperation in various fields, including a discussion of the Agreement on Cooperation of the CIS Member-States on Preparedness for a Nuclear Accident or Radiation Emergency and Mutual Assistance in Elimination of Their Consequences.

It is also planned to sign a Protocol on the exchange of information in electronic form between the CIS member-states for the implementation of tax administration within the framework of the meeting.