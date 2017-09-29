CIS Council of heads of state will convene in Sochi on October 11

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of the CIS Council of heads of state will be held in Sochi, October 11.

Report informs referring to the CIS Executive Committee, meeting will seek to address complex set of issues aimed at further development of cooperation in political, economic, cultural-humanitarian areas and other key directions on the CIS activity.

It is planned in the narrow format to exchange views on interaction in the framework of CIS, discuss issues on chairmanship in organization also date and place of the next meeting of the CIS Council of heads of state.

At the expanded session, it is expected to discuss issues aimed at further development in economy, cultural-humanitarian areas, defense policy, protection of external border, fight against terrorism, also a number of projects aimed at adapting of Commonwealth to new realities.