CIS Council of Heads of State convenes today in Sochi

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of the Council of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of State to be held in Sochi today.

Report informs the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State will become the highlight of the Russian presidency of CIS in 2017. Azerbaijan will succeed the Russia as chair of the CIS in 2018.

Policy issues, involving the common interests of CIS member states are discussed within the CIS Council of heads of state.

Presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Moldova, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and prime-minister of Kyrgyzstan are expected to arrive in Sochi.