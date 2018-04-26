 Top
    Close photo mode

    Chief of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration awarded with Order of Honor

    Presentation took place on sidelines of 9th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues
    © Report/Elchin Murad

    Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev decorated Chief of Azerbaijan’s presidential staff Ramiz Mehdiyev with the Order of Honor on Wednesday on the sidelines of 9th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues.

    Report informs citing the TASS, the Russian Security Council’s spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin told reporters on Wednesday.

    "During his meeting with the chief of presidential staff of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Nikolai Patrushev presented Ramiz Mehdiyev with the Order of Honor awarded by Russia’s president," Anoshin said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi