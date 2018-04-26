Chief of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration awarded with Order of Honor

© Report/Elchin Murad

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev decorated Chief of Azerbaijan’s presidential staff Ramiz Mehdiyev with the Order of Honor on Wednesday on the sidelines of 9th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues.

Report informs citing the TASS, the Russian Security Council’s spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin told reporters on Wednesday.

"During his meeting with the chief of presidential staff of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Nikolai Patrushev presented Ramiz Mehdiyev with the Order of Honor awarded by Russia’s president," Anoshin said.