Chechelashvili: GUAM will acquire a new meaning with new Secretary General

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has always been actively involved in the implementation of GUAM projects", said Secretary General of GUAM Valery Chechelashvili in an interview with Report News Agency.

"Azerbaijan also, like any other state within the GUAM - constituent state.Without Azerbaijan it is impossible to do anything", said Chechelashvili.

According to him, what is happening in the GUAM - in the interests of each individual State of GUAM, including Azerbaijan. "Azerbaijan has always taken a very active part in the implementation of plans for the development of cooperation in the GUAM format," - said secretary general.

The head of the structure pointed out that next year the structure of GUAM acquires a new meaning, because Azerbaijan takes the chairmanship of the organization in accordance with the plans for the rotation.

"In addition, there will be a new Secretary General.This is a career diplomat Altay Efendiyev, who is very well known in the region.He is intelligent, knowledgeable, well-versed in multilateral diplomacy, so I think the next year will be very interesting", said Chechelashvili.

Since January 1 Azerbaijani diplomat Altay Efendiyev Chechelashvili will replace the post of Secretary General of GUAM.

Chechelashvili wished the new Secretary General tomultiply what has been done within the organization over the years and to achieve what GUAM did not have time to do so far.There is a lot to do in this organization.

I think the better choice would be hard to make - it is one of the best today.I was happy to help him and I am sure that he will succeed ", said the secretary general.