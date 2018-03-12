 Top
    Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India and Azerbaijan to sign memorandum of cooperation

    Azerbaijan-India Business Forum to be held in Baku© Report

    Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry PHD (Progress Harmony for Development) will sign a memorandum of cooperation with the Azerbaijan National Confederation of Entrepreneurs, the Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

    Report informs, ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Sanjay Rana said at a press conference.

    He noted that the signing will be held within the framework of the Azerbaijan-India Business Forum, which will be held tomorrow in Baku.

