Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Slovak Parliament Speaker Peter Pellegrini arrived in Azerbaijan on June 12 to attend the opening ceremony of the First European Games.

Report informs, the representatives of "Baku-2015" European Games Operation Committee and Azerbaijani Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) welcomed the Chairman of Slovakian Parliament at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.