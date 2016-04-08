 Top
    Chairman of Russian government pays respect to Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs

    Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, who is on an official visit in Baku, has today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, Report informs.

    He also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

    Then Dmitry Medvedev has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

    He paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity.

    Russian Prime Minister laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

