​Chairman of People's Republic of China: I pay great attention to China-Azerbaijan relations

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping sent a letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President.

On behalf of the Chinese people, Government of China and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere congratulations on the national holiday - the Republic Day of Azerbaijan to Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan.

I pay great attention to China-Azerbaijan relations. I am confident that our joint efforts for the sake of the future of our countries and peoples, China-Azerbaijan relations will contribute to our further cooperation.

Your Excellency, I wish you health, success, power, and prosperity to your country, happiness and peace to Azerbaijani people."