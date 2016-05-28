 Top
    ​Chairman of People's Republic of China: I pay great attention to China-Azerbaijan relations

    Xi Jinping sends a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

    Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping sent a letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    Report informs, the letter reads:

    "Dear Mr. President.

    On behalf of the Chinese people, Government of China and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere congratulations on the national holiday - the Republic Day of Azerbaijan to Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan.

    I pay great attention to China-Azerbaijan relations. I am confident that our joint efforts for the sake of the future of our countries and peoples, China-Azerbaijan relations will contribute to our further cooperation.

    Your Excellency, I wish you health, success, power, and prosperity to your country, happiness and peace to Azerbaijani people."

