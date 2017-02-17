Chairman of Duma Committee: Russia will support Baku’s initiative to provide venues for meetings

Moscow. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will pleasantly support initiatives of Baku to provide venues for meetings.

Chairman of Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov told the Moscow correspondent of Report, commenting on the Baku meeting of Chiefs of the General Staffs of Russia and the United States yesterday.

"As the negotiations of the Russian and US military leaders prove, such a practice can be used in future. If Baku will take the initiative for such meetings, as Minsk does towards the Ukrainian crisis, and Astana on the Syrian issue, then Russian will pleasantly support it. Because Baku is not just a friendly country with a clear position for us, but also a country with developed traditions in the humanitarian and cultural fields. Some CIS countries should learn from Azerbaijan", L. Kalashnikov said.