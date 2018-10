Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Bahraini Council Ahmed bin Ibrahim Al Mulla arrived in Azerbaijan on September 20 to attend the solemn meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Report informs that he was welcomed by Valeh Alasgarov, deputy chairman of the Milli Majlis and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.